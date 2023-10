BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say several construction workers have fallen from scaffolding at a building site in Hamburg and five have died. The fire service in Germany’s second-biggest city said that the accident happened on Monday in the HafenCity district. HafenCity is a former port area on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.

