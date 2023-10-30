China fetes American veterans of World War II known as ‘Flying Tigers’ in a bid to improve ties

BEIJING (AP) — China has feted two American veterans of World War II as Beijing and Washington look to past collaboration for inspiration to deal with today’s strained ties. Mel McMullen, who is in his late 90s, and Harry Moyer, who turned 103 on Monday, are among the few surviving members of a U.S. Army Air Force command that helped China battle Japan and became popularly known as the Flying Tigers. Their visit is the latest in a small but expanding series of exchanges ahead of a possible meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping next month.

