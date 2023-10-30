Skip to Content
News

China fetes American veterans of World War II known as ‘Flying Tigers’ in a bid to improve ties

By
Published 3:47 AM

By KEN MORITSUGU
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China has feted two American veterans of World War II as Beijing and Washington look to past collaboration for inspiration to deal with today’s strained ties. Mel McMullen, who is in his late 90s, and Harry Moyer, who turned 103 on Monday, are among the few surviving members of a U.S. Army Air Force command that helped China battle Japan and became popularly known as the Flying Tigers. Their visit is the latest in a small but expanding series of exchanges ahead of a possible meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping next month.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content