Newly elected regional lawmaker for a far-right party arrested in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a lawmaker with the far-right Alternative for Germany party who was recently elected to the state legislature in Bavaria has been arrested. Prosecutors in the city of Wuerzburg said that Daniel Halemba was arrested in a neighboring region of southern Germany on Monday. They said he is under investigation on suspicion of incitement and using symbols of unconstitutional organizations. Halemba is a member of a fraternity that was raided in September on suspicion that there might be objects with Nazi symbols and racist documents on its premises. His lawyer has rejected the allegations.

