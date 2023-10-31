Hate crime charges filed in death of Sikh man after New York City fender bender

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who beat a 66-year-old Sikh man to death after a fender bender in New York City has been charged with manslaughter as a hate crime. Prosecutors announced Tuesday that 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin also faces charges including assault as a hate crime and unlicensed driving in the Oct. 19 death of Jasmer Singh. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Augustin referred disparagingly to Singh’s turban during an argument after their cars collided on an expressway in Queens. Augustin’s attorney said Tuesday that he feels much empathy for Singh’s family but added in a statement that he would ensure the rights of his client are protected.

