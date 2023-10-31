Tennessee family sues police for fatally shooting unarmed man fleeing stop with officer in car
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman has sued a Tennessee police department after her son was shot and killed when he tried to drive away from a traffic stop with an officer leaning into the car. Linda Allen’s son Eric Allen died in November 2022 after a Mt. Juliet Police officer shot him while both were in the moving car. The lawsuit says the officer who shot Allen used “unnecessary, unreasonable, and excessive force” in violation of Allen’s constitutional rights. The police department has noted that the officer returned to duty after a preliminary review and a grand jury declined to issue an indictment in the shooting.