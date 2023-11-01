Republicans confront Tuberville over military holds in extraordinary showdown on Senate floor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators have angrily challenged Sen. Tommy Tuberville on his blockade of almost 400 military officers. They took over the Senate floor for hours on Wednesday evening to call for individual confirmation votes after a monthslong stalemate. Tuberville stood and objected over and over again, extending his holds on the military confirmations and promotions with no immediate resolution in sight. But the extraordinary confrontation between Republicans escalated the standoff as Defense Department officials have repeatedly said the backlog of officials awaiting confirmation could endanger national security. Tuberville said Wednesday that there is “zero chance” he will drop the holds.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LOLITA BALDOR Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.