Republicans confront Tuberville over military holds in extraordinary showdown on Senate floor
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LOLITA BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators have angrily challenged Sen. Tommy Tuberville on his blockade of almost 400 military officers. They took over the Senate floor for hours on Wednesday evening to call for individual confirmation votes after a monthslong stalemate. Tuberville stood and objected over and over again, extending his holds on the military confirmations and promotions with no immediate resolution in sight. But the extraordinary confrontation between Republicans escalated the standoff as Defense Department officials have repeatedly said the backlog of officials awaiting confirmation could endanger national security. Tuberville said Wednesday that there is “zero chance” he will drop the holds.