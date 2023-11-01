German government plans to allow asylum-seekers to work sooner and punish smugglers harder

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has approved legislation that would allow asylum-seekers to start working sooner and a plan to stiffen punishment for people who smuggle migrants. The package backed on Wednesday by the Cabinet, which still requires parliamentary approval, is the latest in a series of steps taken recently by the government as it tries to defuse migration as a major political problem. Last week, ministers approved legislation intended to ease deportations of unsuccessful asylum-seekers. On Monday, Scholz will meet Germany’s 16 state governors for a meeting expected to center on responses to migration. Even as it struggles with the new arrivals, the government also is grappling with a shortage of skilled labor.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.