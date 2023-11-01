King Charles III meets in private with the family of the Kenyan rebel leader hanged by the British
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI and EMMANUEL IGUNZA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — King Charles III has held a private meeting with the family of the executed leader of the Kenyan rebellion against British colonial rule. It comes a day after the monarch expressed “greatest sorrow and the deepest regret” for the violence of the colonial era. The family of Dedan Kimathi and relatives of other well-known Kenyan freedom fighters didn’t immediately comment. They had been outspoken with calls for an apology and compensation from Britain, along with the body of Kimathi, who was hanged by the British colonial rulers. Britain called the meeting a chance for Charles to hear about the violence “committed against Kenyans during their struggle for independence.”