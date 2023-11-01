Skip to Content
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ by Sam Bankman-Fried; Defense lawyer says he’s no monster

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK (AP) — In a closing argument, a prosecutor told a New York jury to follow overwhelming evidence and the “pyramid of deceit” that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried constructed to conclude he’s guilty of fraud charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos launched a day of closings in Manhattan federal court by saying Bankman-Fried stole billions of dollars from investors worldwide. Defense attorney Mark Cohen countered that Bankman-Fried told the truth when he testified over four days. He said no fellow executives testified that Bankman-Fried told them to commit crimes.  Bankman-Fried’s companies entered bankruptcy proceedings last November and he was arrested a month later.

