High school football rivals in Maine come together in emotional game after mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Lewiston, Maine, has taken another step in its recovery from the state’s deadliest mass shooting as a storied high school football rivalry resumed an emotional game. Last Friday’s matchup between Lewiston High School and Edward Little High School was postponed to Wednesday night. Lewiston won 34-18. James Taylor sang the national anthem before kickoff, and the names of the 18 people killed were read out. There was also a moment of silence to honor the victims. Known as the Battle of the Bridge, the game has long had significance to the Lewiston and Auburn communities. But the rivalry carried extra weight this year, coming a week after the shootings in Lewiston.

