Authorities search for suspect they say killed a woman and boarded a flight to Kenya. Her body was found at a Boston airport garage

(CNN) — The body of a missing Massachusetts woman was found this week in a garage at Boston’s Logan Airport, and a man accused of killing her is believed to have flown to Kenya, authorities say.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kevin Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, accusing him of killing Margaret Mbitu, 31, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday.

The body of Mbitu, who was reported missing Monday, was found Wednesday evening inside a vehicle at a parking garage at Boston Logan International Airport, police said. Investigators determined Kangethe was a suspect, and learned he’d boarded a flight to Kenya, police said.

Detectives are working with Kenyan authorities find Kangethe, who investigators believe knew Mbitu, of Whitman, state police said. The killing does not appear to be a random act, police said.

“Evidence indicates that she was the victim of a homicide,” the release said, without detailing how she was killed.

Police did not say when the suspect’s flight departed or how long the vehicle had been parked in the garage.

Authorities had been searching for Mbitu since her family reported her missing on Monday, according to police.

CNN has sought further information from state police, the FBI and the Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport.

