Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war is a political test in South Florida’s Jewish community

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — U.S. support for Israel’s offensive against Hamas is being closely watched in South Florida’s Jewish community. It is one of the most important areas for Jews in the country. Rabbis and community leaders are pushing their congregations to call their lawmakers and insist they back Israel as it ramps up its offensive. If Florida is to regain its status as a perennial battleground, how Jewish voters perceive President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war will be critical. South Florida used to be a Democratic stronghold but has moved to the right, helping former President Donald Trump win the state in 2020 and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coast to a huge re-election win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.