Biologists are keeping a close eye on a rare Mexican wolf that is wandering out of bounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Northern New Mexico or bust. That seems to be the case for at least one Mexican gray wolf that is intent on wandering beyond the boundaries set for managing the rarest subspecies of gray wolf if North America. Federal and state wildlife managers confirmed Thursday that the endangered female wolf has traveled north of Interstate 40 and beyond a recovery zone that spans parts of southwestern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona. The animal had traveled as far north as the Rocky Mountain foothills near the Colorado border last winter before it was caught and moved to Arizona. Federal biologists have yet to decide whether it will be captured again and relocated.

