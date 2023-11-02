California jury awards $332 million to man who blamed his cancer on use of Monsanto weedkiller

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California jury has awarded $332 million to a man who sued chemical giant Monsanto, claiming his cancer was related to decades of using its Roundup weedkiller. A San Diego Superior Court jury awarded damages Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Mike Dennis. The 57-year-old Carlsbad man was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Monsanto is now a division of Bayer, which says it believes the award was excessive. The company also says errors were made during trial that will help it get the verdict overturned on appeal. Bayer bought Monsanto in 2018 and has been dealing with thousands of legal cases related to Roundup. In 2020, Bayer announced it would pay up to $10.9 billion to settle some 125,000 claims.

