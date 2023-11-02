Putin signs bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban treaty

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban. Moscow said the move was needed to establish parity with the United States. Putin has said that rescinding the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty would “mirror” the stand taken by Washington. The U.S. has signed but not ratified the test ban, which was adopted in 1996 and prohibits nuclear explosions anywhere in the world. The treaty never was fully implemented. It also hasn’t been ratified by China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran and Egypt. There are concerns Russia may resume nuclear tests to try to discourage the West from giving Ukraine military support.

