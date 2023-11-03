AP Election Brief | What to expect in Rhode Island’s special elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard face off in a special congressional election in Rhode Island on Tuesday to complete the term of former Democratic congressman David Cicilline. Cicilline resigned in May after seven terms. There is also a special election on the ballot for state Senate to complete the term of Maryellen Goodwin, who died in April. The Democratic nominee is Jacob Bissaillon, the former chief of staff to the state Senate president. The Republican nominee is Niyoka Powell, who ran unopposed for her party’s nomination. Special elections tend to have lower voter turnout compared to regularly scheduled elections.

