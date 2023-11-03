Japan and Philippine leaders agree to negotiate defense pact and boost ties amid China’s aggression
By JIM GOMEZ and MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The leaders of Japan and the Philippines have agreed to start negotiations for a key defense pact that will allow their troops to enter each other’s territory for joint military exercises. The move is part of efforts to fortify their alliance in the face of China’s alarming assertiveness in the region. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is on a two-day visit to Manila, also announced after holding talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday that a coastal surveillance radar would be given to the Philippines. The country is the first beneficiary of a newly launched Japanese security aid program for allied militaries in the region.