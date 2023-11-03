Toyota is not advising people to park recalled RAV4 SUVs outdoors despite reports of engine fires

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is not advising owners of 1.9 million recalled RAV4 SUVs to park them outdoors, even though U.S. safety investigators have four complaints about engine fires that can start with the vehicles’ ignitions turned off. The recall was announced Wednesday by the company. It came as U.S. safety regulators were investigating engine fires caused by battery problems in RAV4s. Toyota says the company is not advising people to park the SUVs outdoors. But it is asking owners to take their vehicles to a dealer soon so technicians can make sure replacement batteries were installed properly.

