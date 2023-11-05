A muted box office weekend without ‘Dune: Part Two’

Universal and Blumhouse’s video game adaptation “Five Nights at Freddy’s” topped the North American box office in its second weekend according to studio estimates Sunday, while “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” placed second. The weekend had plenty of high-profile films opening or expanding, including Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” and Meg Ryan’s “What Happens Later,” but in aggregate it’s also one of the slowest of the year. Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, this was the weekend that “Dune: Part Two” was supposed to open. When Warner Bros. and Legendary pushed it back to March 2024, no other blockbuster stepped in to take its spot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.