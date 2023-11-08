Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, choosing the site over one in Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states. That’s according to two people familiar with the process, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans ahead of the site announcement. Consideration for a new headquarters has been going on for more than a decade, with the Washington, D.C., suburbs of Virginia and Maryland both competing for the project. The site is planned for Greenbelt, about 13 miles west of Washington.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

