Harris scores 20 as Portland beats Lewis & Clark 89-72

Published 8:43 PM

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 20 points as Portland beat Lewis & Clark 89-72 on Wednesday night.

Harris added nine rebounds for the Pilots (2-0). Tyler Robertson scored 14 points and added six rebounds and 10 assists. Vukasin Masic had 14 points and was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Pioneers were led by Sam Henderson, who recorded 14 points. Nikko Echalas added 13 points for Lewis & Clark. In addition, Griffin Datcher IV had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

NEXT UP

Portland plays UC Riverside at home on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

