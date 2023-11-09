Oregon stakeholders visit Portugal to gain insights on their approach to drug decriminalization

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon stakeholders marked the third anniversary of Measure 110, now under fire from lawmakers and others, with a trip to Portugal last week. Their goal was to gain insights from the country's health care approach to addiction, developed over two decades ago, and apply lessons that might be relevant to Oregon.

Here's the full news release issued Monday by the Health Justice Recovery Alliance about the visit:

A 24-person delegation of Oregon stakeholders returned from Portugal this weekend, where they spent time with Portuguese addiction recovery providers, law enforcement, and policymakers to learn how the country built out a comprehensive healthcare response to the country’s addiction crisis. During their week in Portugal, Oregon delegation members met with:

Dr. João Goulão, chief architect of Portugal’s drug decriminalization program and General-Directorate for SICAD, the country’s Service for the Intervention on Addictive Behaviors and Dependencies;

Dr. Miguel Vasconcelos, psychiatrist and head of Taipas, one of Lisbon’s two publicly funded outpatient treatment centers;

Employees of Portugal’s Mobile Low Threshold Methadone Program, which provides Medication Assisted Treatment to 1,300 residents daily at the one location alone that the delegation visited;

Staff from local non-profit organizations that provide support services to people struggling with addictions, from harm reduction to social reintegration services and more;

Members of Portugal’s Commission for the Dissuasion of Drug Addiction, the administrative body charged with enforcing Portugal’s decriminalization law. They work to dissuade drug consumption, and promote health and accountability among people who use drugs;

Law Enforcement from the Public Security Police, the national civil police force of Portugal; and

Alexandre Quintanilha, member of Portuguese Parliament and an author of Portugal’s comprehensive National Strategy for the Fight Against Drugs, the report that formed the basis for Portugal’s drug decriminalization program more than two decades ago. The report took a pragmatic and health-centered approach, decriminalizing drug possession but not supply and providing policy guidance around drug addiction prevention, treatment, harm reduction and social reintegration.

“This trip was incredibly valuable and provided helpful lessons on how we can improve Oregon’s approach to substance use disorder,” said Tera Hurst, Executive Director of the Health Justice Recovery Alliance, the advocacy organization that organized and sponsored the educational trip. “We learned about Portugal’s patient-first approach and discovered that much of their work is relevant to what is happening here in Oregon. We saw firsthand what a health approach to substance use looks like after more than 20 years of implementation.”

The Oregon delegation was the largest group of its kind that Portuguese officials had ever received. Trip participants included:

Rep. Rob Nosse

Rep. Lily Morgan

Sen. Floyd Prozanski

Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber

Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, Portland Police Association (PPA)

Detective Scotty Nowning, Salem Police Employee's Union (SPEU)

Kimberly McCullough, Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ)

Channa Newell, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office

Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Multnomah County

Monta Knudson, Bridges to Change

Mark Harris, Oregon Black Brown Indigenous Advocacy Coalition (OBBIAC)

Shannon Olive, Women First Transition & Referral Center

Mercedes Elizalde, Latino Network

Janie Gullickson, Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon

Paul Soloman, Oregon Criminal Justice Commission

Fernando Peña, NW Instituto Latino

Andy Ko, Partnership for Safety & Justice

Morgan Godvin, drug policy researcher, Oregon Alcohol & Drug Policy Commission, Measure 110 Oversight & Accountability Council

Joe Bazeghi, Recovery Works NW

Theshia Naidoo, Drug Policy Alliance

Iris Chavez, Equity Action Partners

Tera Hurst, Health Justice Recovery Alliance

Ron Williams, Health Justice Recovery Alliance

Devon Downeysmith, Health Justice Recovery Alliance

Diana Nuñez, Health Justice Recovery Alliance

The trip left attendees with a deeper understanding of the need for a fully-integrated healthcare response to the addiction crisis, and the importance of working together on solutions.

“My main takeaway from this trip is that seeing is believing,” said Rep. Rob Nosse. “There’s no real disagreement between policymakers and law enforcement leaders in Portugal when it comes to this law — they are united in the belief that people struggling with addictions are better served as patients needing health care, and they’ve built out the integrated system to get people the care they need. This trip confirmed what I’ve been studying about this model. There is much from their program and approach that we can apply to our work here in Oregon.”

While the delegation was comprised of a wide variety of stakeholders, the trip seemed to make several critical policy imperatives clear for all who attended, including:

Treatment services must be fully funded and made easily accessible when people want help. When Portugal cut funding for treatment, drug use and overdose rates rose again. That’s why Portugal is now working to reinvest in treatment funding and to doubling down on funding a public health response to addiction. We are committed to building out these services here in Oregon, and to identify multiple funding streams to support the full continuum of care.

“One of the many realizations of this trip was that we must all work together, and that includes law enforcement, to address the suffering we see daily on our streets,” said Janie Gullickson of the Mental Health and Addiction Association of Oregon. “We need to support law enforcement in the reality they are often the first line of response to someone in crisis. Law enforcement and providers both have tools we can use to provide real solutions. We’ve got to transcend the ‘yes or no on Measure 110 conversation’ and make this about solving real problems. The Portugal trip helped us break down a lot of the walls that have been built up between providers and law enforcement. This isn’t political; it’s about helping people. Law enforcement and providers are both in this line of work because we care about our communities. I’m excited to see how we can build on the connections made in Portugal to save more lives here in Oregon.”

“In Portugal, their crisis was so urgent because it was affecting so many, much like ours,” said drug policy researcher Morgan Godvin. “They responded to their opioid crisis so well that they effectively no longer have one, consistently showing some of the lowest overdose rates in Europe. They achieved this by treating drug users as patients in need of care rather than criminals in need of cuffs. They funded a robust public health approach on a continuum, and have the results to prove it. Empowered by options, Portuguese people make healthier choices. Drug use rates remain low and public drug use is rare. In Oregon, we must expand our services so that no one who needs treatment is locked out of care. If we expect people to make better choices, we must first present them with better options. This is not an impossible task by any stretch; it simply requires steadfast commitment to health and human rights."