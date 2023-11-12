3 people killed and more than a dozen injured in Brooklyn brownstone fire

(CNN) — Three people died and more than a dozen others were injured in a fire that ripped through a Brooklyn brownstone home early Sunday, fire officials In New York City said.

Firefighters received a call around 4:30 a.m. to a home in Crown Heights, a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said.

“We found a three-story building that had heavy fire on three floors,” John Esposito, chief of fire operations, said at a news conference.

Three critically ill adults were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to the fire department.

Fourteen others were injured in the fire, Esposito said. A firefighter was also hurt and taken to the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

It was a “very difficult, dangerous fire operation,” Esposito said.

The blaze brought 138 first responders to the scene and was “time-consuming” to extinguish, he said. The fire was under control about two hours after the initial call came in, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

