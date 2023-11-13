5 things to know for Nov. 13: Israel, Presidential race, Government shutdown, Freeway fire, Iceland

(CNN) — More than 55 million Americans are expected to travel over Thanksgiving and the vast majority will be driving, according to AAA. To avoid a holiday hassle, remember to depart early, pack strategically and monitor your forecasts for potential weather disruptions.

1. Israel

The health care crisis in Gaza is deepening with thousands of hospital patients and staff seeking shelter from a constant barrage of Israeli airstrikes. At Gaza’s largest hospital, operating rooms are completely out of service and medics are working by candlelight, according to aid agencies and reporters. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday told CNN that he is willing to help civilians at the embattled Al-Shifa Hospital by “creating safe corridors” for evacuation, but refused to take responsibility for failing to prevent the October 7 attack on Israel. “Right now, I think what we have to do is unite the country for one purpose; to achieve victory,” Netanyahu said.

2. Presidential race

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is suspending his presidential campaign, he announced Sunday. Sources close to Scott’s campaign said the announcement took many of his aides and donors by surprise, though his presidential prospects continued to dim over the last several weeks. Sources say that his team was also worried about qualifying for the fourth Republican debate next month. Separately, GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie promised on Sunday to tell Americans of the devastation he saw in Israel after becoming the first Republican candidate to visit the country following the October 7 Hamas attacks. “If you don’t understand the stakes after seeing this, then you’re lost,” he said while reassuring his support for Israel.

3. Government shutdown

House lawmakers are working against the clock to avoid a government shutdown before Friday’s funding deadline. New House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his two-tiered funding plan on a GOP conference call with members Saturday which does not include the deep spending cuts his right flank pushed for, but instead extends funding at its current levels. The first bill would extend funding until January 19 and would include funding for military construction, Veterans Affairs, transportation, housing and the Energy Department. The second part of the bill, which would extend funding until February 2, would include funding for the rest of the government. Neither bill includes additional aid for Israel or Ukraine. Analysts say the bills have no chance of getting past a Democratic-run Senate and the White House.

4. Freeway fire

Los Angeles drivers have been warned of significant travel headaches after a major fire forced the indefinite closure of a part of Interstate 10, one of the city’s busiest traffic arteries. The fire started at a storage yard on Saturday and spread under the freeway to ignite a second storage facility, ultimately consuming about 80,000 square feet and destroying several vehicles, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. City officials are now scrambling to assess and repair the damage but warned parts of the interstate will be shut down in both directions for several days. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles County due to the closure.

5. Iceland earthquakes

Officials in Iceland are warning about an “imminent” volcanic eruption following an intense wave of earthquakes in the southwest of the country. More than 800 quakes have been recorded since Friday and much of the seismic activity was at shallow depths, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Residents are being urged to evacuate the coastal town of Grindavík, where authorities say a magma tunnel is forming and might break through to the surface. Iceland sits on a tectonic plate boundary that continually splits apart, pushing North America and Eurasia away from each other along the line of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. It is home to 32 active volcanoes.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

What to know about Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in India

More than a billion Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists around the world are celebrating Diwali. Learn more about the festival of lights.

Big announcements in artificial intelligence

Several tech companies made big AI announcements over the last week. Catch up on the industry’s latest updates.

All aboard the night train

Night trains have been making a resurgence across Europe after decades of decline. Learn why more travelers are opting for this alternative to flying.

Self-care tips to fight the winter blues

Taking care of your health is key during the winter months when the lack of sunlight can bring on depressive symptoms and social isolation. Read these expert tips on how to cope with seasonal depression.

Alec Baldwin makes surprise return to ‘Saturday Night Live’

The actor made an unexpected return to SNL over the weekend. It was his first time appearing on the program since the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

20

That’s how many states still pay a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. While many unions, economists and employers agree it’s out of step with today’s economic reality, several states — including Texas, Pennsylvania and Georgia — have not increased their minimum wage since 2009.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“A France where our Jewish fellow citizens are afraid is not France.”

— French President Emmanuel Macron, condemning the rise of antisemitism as the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on in the Middle East. On Sunday, more than 180,000 demonstrators took to the streets across France to call out a sharp rise in antisemitic attacks in the country. Macron said more than 1,000 antisemitic acts were committed in France in one month alone — three times more than over the course of the entire previous year.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Lion escapes circus

A lion that escaped from a circus near Rome was recaptured after several hours on the loose! Watch this video to see him prowling the streets.

