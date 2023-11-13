The son of a Spanish actor pleads not guilty in Thailand to most charges in the killing of a surgeon

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials in Thailand say the son of a Spanish film star has pleaded not guilty to most charges related to the death of a Colombian surgeon whose dismembered body was found on a popular tourist island. Daniel Sancho Bronchalo was indicted last month over the death of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, whose remains were found stuffed in plastic bags at a landfill on Ko Pha Ngan. The island is famous for its rave-style “full moon parties.” The indictment laid out the charges of premeditated murder, concealment of the body and destruction of other people’s documents.

