Liberian President Weah faces tight runoff vote for a second term against challenger Boakai

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberian President George Weah’s quest for a second term in office faces a tight runoff vote. The second round of balloting Tuesday comes after Weah and his main challenger finished within a percentage point of each other in the first round last month. Weah — a former international soccer star — and challenger Joseph Boakai have spent recent weeks vying for the support of smaller political parties. Boakai has received endorsements from the third, fourth and fifth-placed finishers in the Oct. 10 first round. Liberians could have a lengthy wait for results: It took electoral officials two weeks to announce the results of the first round and the need for a runoff.

