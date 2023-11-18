Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland State wins 73-57 against Cal Poly

Published 5:33 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kaelen Allen scored 15 points as Portland State beat Cal Poly 73-57 on Saturday night.

Allen had 10 rebounds for the Vikings (5-0). Jorell Saterfield scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Bobby Harvey shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Mustangs (2-3) were led by Kobe Sanders, who recorded 20 points. Quentin Jones added 13 points for Cal Poly. Paul Bizimana also recorded eight points and three blocks.

Both teams next play Sunday. Portland State plays St. Thomas and Cal Poly plays Cal Baptist on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

