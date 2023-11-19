Taiwan presidential front-runner picks former de facto ambassador to US as vice president candidate

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The front-runner in Taiwan’s presidential race has picked the long-term de facto ambassador to the United States as his vice presidential candidate. Vice President William Lai announced Monday on his Facebook page the nomination of Hsiao Bi-khim, who was born in Japan to a Taiwanese father and an American mother. His choice would likely bolster support among backers of his ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which has long defied Beijing’s demands to return the island under the rule of the authoritarian Communist Party. Lai and Hsiao face a divided opposition, led by the Nationalist Party. Polls show Lai is ahead, but China is believed to be seeking to influence business groups and media.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.