A dozen fresh-picked holiday gift ideas for gardeners

The best holiday gifts for gardeners will sow the seeds of anticipation for greener days ahead, and spread a little sunshine in the off season. For instance, consider a smart video camera bird feeder that not only feeds the birds but identifies and records them as they visit. Or a hydroponic smart grower that lets you grow fresh food indoors year-round without sunlight or soil. More simply, you can get an organic mushroom grow kit in a cardboard box that sits on your kitchen counter. Mist it daily and your mushrooms will be ready in as little as 10 days. Other gardening gift ideas include membership in the American Horticultural Society. That gives you free admission and privileges at more than 350 public gardens and arboretums.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.