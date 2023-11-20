Los Angeles freeway is fully reopened after arson fire, just in time for Monday morning’s rush hour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles drivers returned to a much more normal commute Monday when an elevated stretch of a major freeway reopened well ahead of original estimates. A raging arson fire shut down the section of Interstate 10 south of downtown for more than a week. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that inspections showed it’s safe after crews worked around the clock for days to shore up support columns. An estimated 300,000 vehicles use the east-west freeway crossing each day. The early morning inferno on Nov. 11 was fed by flammable materials stored under the roadway in violation of a company’s lease.

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

