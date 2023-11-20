Skip to Content
AP National News

Los Angeles freeway is fully reopened after arson fire, just in time for Monday morning’s rush hour

By
Published 3:17 AM

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles drivers returned to a much more normal commute Monday when an elevated stretch of a major freeway reopened well ahead of original estimates. A raging arson fire shut down the section of Interstate 10 south of downtown for more than a week. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that inspections showed it’s safe after crews worked around the clock for days to shore up support columns. An estimated 300,000 vehicles use the east-west freeway crossing each day. The early morning inferno on Nov. 11 was fed by flammable materials stored under the roadway in violation of a company’s lease.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content