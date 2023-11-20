NATO chief commits to Bosnia’s territorial integrity and condemns ‘malign’ Russian influence

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The NATO chief says the alliance strongly supports Bosnia’s territorial integrity and is condemning what he calls “malign foreign interference,” including by Russia, in the volatile Balkan region. Sarajevo is the first stop on Jens Stoltenberg’s tour of Western Balkan countries that also includes Kosovo, Serbia and North Macedonia. There are widespread fears that Russia is trying to destabilize Bosnia and the rest of the region and shift at least some world attention from its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow openly supports the secessionist, pro-Russian Bosnian Serb President who has called for the breakup of the country and joining the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia with neighboring Serbia.

