Serbia expels a Croatian diplomat and further strains relations between the Balkan neighbors

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has expelled a Croatian diplomat in a move that further strains relations between the two former wartime foes and Balkan rivals. The Serbian foreign ministry said that the first secretary of the Croatian Embassy was proclaimed persona non grata for “gross stepping outside the framework of diplomatic norms” during his service. Media close to the populist Serbian government said Tuesday that the diplomat is accused of “spying activities.” Croatia rejected the accusations and said it will respond appropriately.

