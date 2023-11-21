Thailand’s Cabinet approves a marriage equality bill to grant same-sex couples equal rights

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Cabinet has approved an amendment to its civil code to allow same-sex marriage, with an expectation for the draft to be proposed to Parliament next month. A deputy government spokesperson said the amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code will change the words “men and women” and “husband and wife” to “individuals” and “marriage partners” for same-sex couples to be able to receive the same rights that heterosexual couples receive. Thailand has struggled to pass a marriage equality law even though it is famous for being an LGBTQ+ friendly country. Thailand will be the third place in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to allow same-sex marriage if the amendment becomes law after Parliament’s approval and the king’s endorsement.

