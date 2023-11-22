Longer droughts in Zimbabwe take a toll on wildlife and cause more frequent clashes with people
By TSVANGIRAYI MUKWAZHI and FARAI MUTSAKA
Associated Press
GONAREZHOU NATIONAL PARK, Zimbabwe (AP) — In Zimbabwe, rains are finally bringing relief to its second-largest national park. But elsewhere in the wildlife-rich country, authorities say climate change-induced drought is deadly for animals and plants. Fifteen elephants died in a week in Hwange, Zimbabwe’s largest park. Hungry animals are damaging trees, endangering both the plants and breeding birds. And competition for food and water in a parched environment has led to increased conflict between animals and people across the southern African nation. Such effects of climate change are being felt across Africa’s national parks.