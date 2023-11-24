5 family members and a commercial fisherman neighbor are ID’d as dead or missing in Alaska landslide

Authorities have identified those missing or killed in an Alaska landslide this week as five family members and their neighbor, a commercial fisherman who made a longshot bid for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House last year. Timothy and Beth Heller and their children Mara, Derek and Kara were at home Monday night when the landslide struck. The Alaska Department of Public Safety said Friday that two of the children remain missing, as does the family’s 65-year-old neighbor Otto Florschutz. Florschutz is a Republican who previously served on Wrangell’s Port Commission. He entered the race to fill the congressional seat vacated when longtime U.S. Rep. Don Young died last year.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and MARTHA BELLISLE The Associated Press

