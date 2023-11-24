Mexico cancels conference on 1960s and 1970s rights violations raising claims of censorship

Mexico’s Department of the Interior reportedly revoked funding on Friday for a conference on the government’s violent anti-insurgency policy from the 1960s to the 1980s, raising claims of censorship. The conference had been scheduled to begin in two days time. Organizers said they were forced to cancel the event, which would have focused on the period, known in Mexico as the “dirty war.” The decision has caused confusion among academics, some of whom have accused the government of censoring debate about an infamously violent period of modern Mexican history.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.