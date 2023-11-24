Skip to Content
Person dead after officer-involved shooting outside Salem

Published 4:08 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One person was dead in an officer-involved shooting outside Salem, Oregon, on Friday after police responded to a report of a male suspect firing a gun.

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. Law enforcement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department and the Oregon State Police and found the suspect, and shots were fired by the officers, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Keizer Police Department and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating in coordination with the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

