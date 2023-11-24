Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat running for president, says he won’t run for re-election to Congress

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, who is running for president and challenging Joe Biden in the primary, has announced that he will not seek reelection to Congress in 2024. The 54-year-old Minnesota congressman said Friday it is time to pass the torch after three terms in Congress. His term will end in January 2025. The Republican Party of Minnesota said it looks forward to winning back control of his seat in Congress. The chairman of Minnesota Democrats said he hopes a Democrat will win, preferably someone who understands the importance of re-electing Biden. Phillips has praised Biden but said Democrats need someone younger to win against Donald Trump in the election next fall.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

