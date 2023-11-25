Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India halted after machine breaks

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say they have stopped digging to rescue 41 construction workers who have been trapped for nearly two weeks in a collapsed tunnel in northern India after the drilling machine broke down. Arnold Dix, an international expert assisting the rescue team at the accident site in Uttarakhand state, said Saturday it is unclear when drilling can start again. Meanwhile, a new drilling machine used to dig vertically was brought to the accident site Saturday. The vertical dig is seen as an alternative plan to reach the trapped men. However, rescue teams will need to dig nearly double the distance of the horizontal shaft.

