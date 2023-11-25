Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners

NEW YORK (AP) — Honda is recalling several hundred thousand 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioners, which could increase injury risks during a crash. According to notices published by Honda and the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration earlier this week, the pretensioners — which tighten seat belts in place upon impact — may be missing the rivet that secures the quick connector and wire plate. This means that passengers may not be properly restrained in a crash, regulators said. The NHSTA credited the issue to an error made during assembly. More than 300,000 Accords and HR-Vs are potentially affected.

