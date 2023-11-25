Male soccer players in Italy put red marks on faces in campaign to eliminate violence against women

ROME (AP) — Players and coaches across the top men’s soccer league in Italy have had red marks painted on their faces to promote a campaign for the elimination of violence against women. The Serie A initiative coincided with rallies in the country to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women just as an Italian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from Germany. The slaying of 22-year-old university student Giulia Cecchettin allegedly at the hands of her former boyfriend sparked outrage across Italy where on average one woman is killed every three days. The slogan for the soccer initiative translated to “a red card against violence.” The initiative will continue for matches on Sunday and Monday.

