Palestinian militants kill 2 alleged informers for Israel and mob drags bodies through camp alleys

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say militants in a northern West Bank refugee camp have shot and killed two suspected collaborators with Israel. Footage shows mobs attacking the two corpses early Saturday, kicking them and dragging the bloodied bodies through alleys before trying to tie them to an electrical tower. The scenes were reminiscent of the chaos during the first and second Palestinian uprisings. During these periods of heightened conflict, there were frequent killings of alleged informers, at times with bodies displayed in public. Saturday’s killings laid bare the pressures tearing at Palestinian society in what has already been a bloody year in the West Bank.

