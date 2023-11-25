Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd’s killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota state prosecutors say former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is expected to survive serious injury after being stabbed by another inmate at a federal prison in Arizona where he’s serving time for the murder of George Floyd. Minnesota attorney general’s office spokesman Brian Evans said Saturday that prosecutors have heard that Chauvin is expected to survive the assault. The attack happened Friday at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson. The medium-security prison has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. State prosecutors who successfully pursued a second-degree murder conviction against Chauvin at a jury trial in 2021 condemned the attack.

By TRISHA AHMED AND MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

