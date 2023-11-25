Star skipper Jimmy Spithill to start an Italian team following his departure from US SailGP Team

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star skipper Jimmy Spithill plans to start a new Italian team following his departure from the United States SailGP team. Spithill says he can’t disclose any specifics about the U.S. team other than a new group is bringing in its own CEO and driver, the roles Spithill held since taking over Team USA in the second season of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. It’s been known in sailing circles since late July that a private American group was looking to buy Team USA, which has been owned by the league. An announcement is expected in the next few days.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.