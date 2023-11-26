6 teenagers go on trial for their alleged role in the 2020 beheading of a French teacher

PARIS (AP) — Six teenagers go on trial in Paris for their alleged role in the beheading of a teacher who showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class. The killing in 2020 led authorities to reaffirm France’s cherished rights of expression and secularism. The Islamic radical who killed the teacher was shot dead by police. All hearings at a Paris juvenile court starting Monday are to be held without media. A girl who was 13 at the time is accused of wrongly saying that the teacher had asked Muslim students to raise their hands and leave the classroom before he showed the cartoons. Five other students are accused of having identified the teacher to the killer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.