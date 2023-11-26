Former UK leader Boris Johnson joins a march against antisemitism in London

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have gathered in London for a march against antisemitism, a day after large crowds turned out for a pro-Palestinian rally. Johnson was joined by the U.K.‘s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and other officials to express solidarity with the Jewish community. Organizers billed it as the largest gathering against antisemitism in London for decades. Marchers waved placards reading “Never Again Is Now” and “Zero Tolerance for Antisemites.” Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League, was detained by police at the march. Gideon Falter, of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, said the rally came after weeks of pro-Palestinian protests that had made London a “no-go zone for Jews.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.