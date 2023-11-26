Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after gunmen attack military barracks in the capital

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) (AP) — Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has declared a nationwide curfew after gunmen attacked military barracks in the West African nation’s capital, raising fears of a breakdown of order amid a surge of coups in the region. Bio said Sunday, in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the unidentified gunmen attacked an armory in the capital, Freetown, early morning. He wrote that “calm has been restored” and security forces are chasing down the gunmen. Bio was reelected for a second term in June in a disputed vote in which the main opposition party accused Sierra Leone’s electoral commission of conspiring with his party to rig the results.

BY KEMO CHAM and CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press

