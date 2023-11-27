A Dutch museum has sent Crimean treasures to Kyiv after a legal tug-of-war between Russia, Ukraine
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An Amsterdam museum says historical treasures that were stored there for years during an ownership dispute sparked by Russia’s annexation of Crimea have been safely transported to Ukraine. Their transport ends a nearly decade-long legal tug-of-war over the artifacts that include a solid gold Scythian helmet from the 4th century B.C. Both the Ukrainian government in Kyiv and the four Crimean museums that had loaned the artifacts demanded the objects back. But judges cited the lack of national recognition for the Russia-annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea.