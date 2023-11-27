Argentina’s right-wing president-elect to meet with a top Biden adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — Argentine President-elect Javier Milei is getting a meeting with a top Biden aide. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says Milei will sit down with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday in Washington. President Joe Biden will be traveling to Georgia and Colorado on Tuesday and will not meet with Milei while he’s in Washington. The right-wing populist president-elect has been compared to former President Donald Trump. Milei has spoken favorably about Trump and said Trump called him last week to offer his congratulations. Milei’s economic policy advisers are also scheduled to meet with U.S. Treasury Department officials.

By AAMER MADHANI and DANIEL POLITI Associated Press

