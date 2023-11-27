Biden will convene his new supply chain council and announce 30 steps to strengthen US logistics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will convene the first meeting of his supply chain resilience council. The Democratic president is using Monday’s event to announce 30 actions to improve access to medicine and needed economic data and other programs tied to the production and shipment of goods. Biden’s announcement comes after supply chain problems fueled higher inflation as the United States recovered from the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. Consumer prices are down from last year’s peaks. But polling shows that inflation remains a political challenge for Biden going into the 2024 presidential election.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.